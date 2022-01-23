Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Megaport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPPF remained flat at $$12.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. Megaport has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

