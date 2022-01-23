Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMIZF. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF remained flat at $$7.50 during trading on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

