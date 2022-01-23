Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMIZF. UBS Group raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

SMIZF remained flat at $$7.50 during trading on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.