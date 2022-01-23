Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 5,074 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.44% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period.

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $109.51 and a 1-year high of $139.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average of $133.09.

