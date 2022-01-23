Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 63,128 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,128 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after buying an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after buying an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after buying an additional 4,174,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $49,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

