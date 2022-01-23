Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,565,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -301.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $20.01.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

