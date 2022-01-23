Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 973.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $156.99 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.18.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

