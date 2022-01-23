Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 11,567 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Chimera Investment worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,777,000 after buying an additional 2,355,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,342,000 after buying an additional 1,064,108 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 860,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after purchasing an additional 579,325 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 564,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

CIM stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

CIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

