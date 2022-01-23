Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,612 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.14% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after buying an additional 915,248 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.