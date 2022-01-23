Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 450 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MSCI by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $500.82 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.