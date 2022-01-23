Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $773.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $569.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $568.82 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.78.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

