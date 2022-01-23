Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 127.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ORIX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ORIX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 200,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ORIX by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $108.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $112.91.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

