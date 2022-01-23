Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.66 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,152,000 after buying an additional 34,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMN stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

