Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $240.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

