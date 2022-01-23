Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 101.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.