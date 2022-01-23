Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.07. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

