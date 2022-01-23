Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.15.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

