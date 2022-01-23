Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,195,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

