Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $472.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.73 and a one year high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.