Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carrier Global by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

