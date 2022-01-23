Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,617 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

