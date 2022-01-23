Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,223,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Athene by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after buying an additional 967,202 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 656,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Athene by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,709,000 after purchasing an additional 570,219 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $83.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.