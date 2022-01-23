Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 151.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $9,255,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,917,000 after buying an additional 395,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.