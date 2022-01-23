Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,681 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 42,107.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $53.08.

