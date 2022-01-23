Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $154.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.73. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.05 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.