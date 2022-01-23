Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits One Day Volume of $56,566.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $56,566.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001364 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,635,386 coins and its circulating supply is 79,635,289 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.