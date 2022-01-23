Meter Governance Price Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00009524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $655,618.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002292 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

