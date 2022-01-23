Metronome Market Cap Hits $40.82 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00008480 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $40.82 million and $56,194.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.79 or 0.06896442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,216.04 or 0.99666225 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003458 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,767,462 coins and its circulating supply is 13,622,888 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

