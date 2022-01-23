Mettalex (MTLX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $330,870.00

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Mettalex has a total market cap of $803,457.80 and approximately $330,870.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mettalex has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.86 or 0.06853965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,342.48 or 0.99897069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Mettalex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars.

