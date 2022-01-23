Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,458.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,563.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,515.79. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

