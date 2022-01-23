MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of MGM Resorts International worth $23,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after buying an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

