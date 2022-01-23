Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

MFGP opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 22NW LP boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 60.7% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 527,589 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

