MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $476,023.22 and $261.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001503 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00062920 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00753216 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

