Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,026 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.88.

Microsoft stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.