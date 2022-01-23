MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $950.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 152.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.00.

MSTR traded down $81.64 on Friday, hitting $375.89. 1,567,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $592.97 and a 200-day moving average of $645.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.54. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $365.98 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 in the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

