MiL.k (MLK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.44 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $57.38 million and approximately $24.44 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.71 or 0.06861239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,184.65 or 0.99809566 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

