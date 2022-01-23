Mina (MINA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.02 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Mina has a total market capitalization of $848.06 million and $47.02 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00006720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00051578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.89 or 0.06890460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,250.51 or 0.99877879 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003424 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 357,591,929 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

