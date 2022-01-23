Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.0800

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Minereum has a market cap of $1.15 million and $20,751.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 63.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,406,028 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.