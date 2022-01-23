Minter Network (BIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,430.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $14.81 million and approximately $12,430.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00188294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00173927 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00031029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,357,032,448 coins and its circulating supply is 5,151,822,881 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

