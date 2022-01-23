Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,615,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 383,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,793,000 after acquiring an additional 37,623 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $114.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.63. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $225.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

