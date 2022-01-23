Mirror Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.24 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00003576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $100.02 million and $14.24 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

