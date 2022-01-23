Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Cap Reaches $13.10 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and approximately $411,131.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $22.52 or 0.00062675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.21 or 0.06940140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.61 or 0.99933558 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003410 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 581,623 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

