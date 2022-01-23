Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Reaches $402.36 on Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $402.36 or 0.01122893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $394,506.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00052181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.85 or 0.06982069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,785.24 or 0.99868034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 22,237 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

