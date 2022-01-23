Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Hits $18.95 on Major Exchanges (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for about $18.95 or 0.00052606 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $41.78 million and $160,410.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00052442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.24 or 0.06962166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,952.88 or 0.99794897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

