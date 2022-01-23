Mirrored Tesla Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and $124,966.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for about $961.62 or 0.02735325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Tesla alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.38 or 0.06918900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,263.20 or 1.00306186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007270 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 12,858 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Tesla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.