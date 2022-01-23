Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $124,197.00

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and $124,197.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for $36.26 or 0.00103128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.94 or 0.06850451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,100.70 or 0.99817961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 227,542 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

