Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Cap Reaches $11.15 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and $441,301.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $60.51 or 0.00169395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00050992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.43 or 0.06913235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,715.98 or 0.99987781 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 184,223 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

