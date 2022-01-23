Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Toronado Partners LLC

Toronado Partners LLC decreased its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274,451 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems accounts for about 13.3% of Toronado Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Toronado Partners LLC owned 4.64% of Mitek Systems worth $37,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $684.52 million, a PE ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

