Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,350 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $23,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average of $95.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.41.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

