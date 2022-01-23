Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.58 Million

Brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to announce $49.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.73 million and the lowest is $49.50 million. Model N posted sales of $42.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $212.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $237.90 million, with estimates ranging from $237.11 million to $238.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Model N by 17.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 24.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth $13,635,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MODN opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $949.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

